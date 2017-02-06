Stempniak registered his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 OT win over the Islanders.

Stempniak has been a streaky scorer this season. He typically puts up a couple of points every game or two, followed by long pointless droughts of four, five games or more. He's really only worthy of fantasy attention in deeper formats at the present time.

