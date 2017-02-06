Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Contributes goal in win over Isles
Stempniak registered his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 OT win over the Islanders.
Stempniak has been a streaky scorer this season. He typically puts up a couple of points every game or two, followed by long pointless droughts of four, five games or more. He's really only worthy of fantasy attention in deeper formats at the present time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Ends seven-game goalless skid•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Tacks on another goal•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Scores seventh goal of campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Continues recent success with two-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Chips in two helpers against Anaheim•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Posts assist in win over Leafs•