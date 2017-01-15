Stempniak scored a goal and added two assists with three shots on net during Saturday's win over the Islanders.

This was Stempniak's first multi-point showing since Dec. 13, and with just nine goals and 22 points though 43 games, he's nothing more than a fringe fantasy asset in most settings. The 33-year-old veteran has some upside, but he has an uphill climb ahead of him to matchup last season's 19-goal, 51-point showing. You'll want to aim high in most fantasy formats.