Stempniak scored his seventh goal of the season and registered five shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Stempniak has begun to show signs of picking up the pace offensively with three goals, seven points and 25 shots through his past nine games, but he still shouldn't be confused with a go-to fantasy asset. The 33-year-old veteran is best left to deep seasonal leagues, and he'll likely to be dealt to a contender before the trade deadline, which could hinder his fantasy upside even further.