Stempniak lit the lamp Friday, contributing to a 3-2 home win over the Blackhawks.

Stempniak, a journeyman, has scored in back-to-back games and now ranks in the top-5 among Hurricanes in goals (eight) and assists (10). Since the 'Canes rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring, it's tricky to figure out which set of skaters is going to show up on any given night, but Stempniak is generally a solid bet to produce given that he's averaging just over a half-point per contest in 2016-17.