Martin was drafted 52nd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Martin is a 6-foot-2, 200 pound defensive defenseman who skates well, but isn't overly punishing. His gap control is strong and he's patient in his own zone, angling guys out of the play rather than hammering them into the boards. Martin gets the puck up the ice in transition, but he'll likely be more of a penalty killer than a power-play man.