Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Moving again
Kruger was traded to the Hurricanes from the Golden Knights on Tuesday in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
Kruger's brief time in Vegas has already come to an end as he joins several former Blackhawks in Carolina. The center logged 70 games with Chicago last season in which he tallied five goals and 12 helpers, but with the Hawks tight up against the cap, they couldn't afford his $3 million-plus cap hit. It seems likely that Vegas was the intermediary on this deal in order to take on some of the 27-year-old's salary.
