Necas secured a three-year, entry-level deal with Carolina on Friday.

Necas spent the 2016-17 campaign playing in his native Czech Republic for HC Kometa, where he tallied seven goals and eight assists in 41 outings. Selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the center will likely start the season in the minors, but should be on fantasy owners' radars during training camp.

