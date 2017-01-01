Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Marginal role on Canes' blue line
Tennyson skated a season-low 12:06 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Following a one-game absence as a healthy scratch, Tennyson returned to the lineup and extended his pointless drought to 13 games. Going forward, Tennyson is expected to continue platooning with Ryan Murphy and Klas Dahlbeck on the Canes' third defensive pairing, giving him minimal fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Back-to-back assists•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Third-pairing role for Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Waived Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Signed one-year contract with Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Signs one-year deal with Hurricanes•
-
Sharks' Matt Tennyson: Puts conditioning assignment in rearview•