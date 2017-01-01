Tennyson skated a season-low 12:06 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Following a one-game absence as a healthy scratch, Tennyson returned to the lineup and extended his pointless drought to 13 games. Going forward, Tennyson is expected to continue platooning with Ryan Murphy and Klas Dahlbeck on the Canes' third defensive pairing, giving him minimal fantasy value in most formats.