Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Brought up to NHL
Leighton was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Leighton continues to rotate with Daniel Altshuller as a depth option between the pipes for a Carolina team looking for its footing in a super competitive Metropolitan Division.
