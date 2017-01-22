Leighton made just 17 saves in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

The lights are barely on for this struggling 35-year-old netminder. This was Leighton's third start this season and his record is 2-2. But he's going nowhere fast with an .870 save percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola