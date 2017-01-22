Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Makes 17 saves in loss
Leighton made just 17 saves in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday.
The lights are barely on for this struggling 35-year-old netminder. This was Leighton's third start this season and his record is 2-2. But he's going nowhere fast with an .870 save percentage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Starting Saturday in Columbus•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Recalled from AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Sent down to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Brought up to NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Moves to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Misses practice with illness•