Leighton is back in the AHL with Eddie Lack (concussion) drawing the start against the Bruins on Friday.

Lack had missed 20 games with the concussion issues, which meant Leighton enjoyed an elongated stay with the parent club. The depth tender has won two of three games this campaign, albeit with a terrible 3.53 GAA. You can safely pass over him in the fantasy realm.

