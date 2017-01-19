Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Recalled from AHL Charlotte
Leighton was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Leighton saw time in the NHL earlier this year, appearing in three games and posting a 2-1 record despite allowing nine goals. Once again, he'll provide depth behind starting goalie Cam Ward.
