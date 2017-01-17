Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Sent down to AHL
Leighton was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.
Leighton spent six games up with the big club during this stint, but didn't see any time between the pipes. He'll return to a Checkers team that he's compiled an 8-5-0 record, .923 save percentage and 2.17 GAA with this season.
