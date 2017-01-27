Leighton was assigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has only played in four games this year, allowing 12 goals on 92 shots, so he hasn't been great in his limited action. He has a .918 save percentage and 2.32 GAA in the AHL though, so he has been solid in the minors, where he will likely stay unless the Hurricanes need goalie depth again.

