Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Starting Saturday in Columbus
Leighton will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
Leighton hasn't played well in limited action with the big club this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with an ugly 3.53 GAA and .875 save percentage over three appearances. The 35-year-old backstop will look to get on track in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging an impressive 3.61 goals per game at home this season, second in the NHL.
