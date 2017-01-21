Leighton will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Leighton hasn't played well in limited action with the big club this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with an ugly 3.53 GAA and .875 save percentage over three appearances. The 35-year-old backstop will look to get on track in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging an impressive 3.61 goals per game at home this season, second in the NHL.