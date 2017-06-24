Geekie was drafted 67th overall by the Hurricanes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts have plenty of reasons to be skeptical regarding Geekie. He was eligible for last year's draft and wasn't selected after posting just 12 goals and 25 points for WHL Tri-City. Geekie upped those numbers this past season to 35 goals and 90 points and was named a WHL second-team All-Star. He is a tall (6-foot-2), lanky kid with good hands, but it's concerning whenever a player sees such a sudden jump in production in one season, especially in his second year of eligibilty. If Geekie's strong season was a sign of things to come, Carolina got a steal. If not, this is likely to turn into a wasted pick.