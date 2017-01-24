Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Back in lineup Monday
Hanifin is back in the lineup for Monday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The 19-year-old served as a healthy scratch Saturday against Columbus, likely as a wake-up call after skating to a minus-3 Friday at home to Pittsburgh. With 15 points in 45 games, Hanifin should easily surpass last year's 22-point rookie effort and continues to hold value in deeper leagues.
