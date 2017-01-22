Hanifin served as a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hanifin was a minus-3 in the Canes' previous game -- Friday's 7-1 loss to the Penguins -- so this was probably just a case of coach Bill Peters sending the 19-year-old rearguard a message. Hanifin had played in 45 consecutive games prior to the benching, so it's safe to say he probably won't be sitting out for long.

