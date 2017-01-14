Hanifin notched an assist for the second straight game during Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Now with 15 points in 42 games, Hanifin remains one of the more productive third-pairing blueliners in the NHL. In fact, most other defensemen on pace for a similar 30-point season are all seeing in excess of 20 minutes per night. That makes Hanifin a great long-term play in most fantasy keeper leagues. As he matures and the team starts giving him more on-ice responsibility, he could be 40+ point defender in another season or two. Hang onto him -- guys like Hanifin are fantasy gold.