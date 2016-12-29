Hanifin registered an assist during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins, giving him three helpers in his last five games.

Hanifin has quietly showed slow and steady improvement on the heels of last year's 22-point rookie campaign. Given his current pace (12 points in 34 games), he has a good shot at cracking the 30-point mark, which would be a significant achievement for a 19-year-old defenseman playing on a mediocre team like the Hurricanes. For now, he continues to skate on the team's second defensive pairing and average roughly 17 minutes per night, giving him fantasy value in deeper formats.