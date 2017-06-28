Samuelsson agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Samuelsson notched an impressive 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 25 games with the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate last season after being acquired via trade in February. That spike in production had to come as a bit of a surprise to the Hurricanes' organization, as Samuelsson only tallied five points (one goal, four assists) in 40 games with AHL St. John's before being dealt to Carolina. The 25-year-old blueliner will likely spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, but he also could log some time with the big club if the 'Canes are in need of reinforcements due to injury.