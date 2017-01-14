Hainsey notched an assist during Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

From a fantasy standpoint, Hainsey is a great example of "what you see is what you get". With just 10 points through 42 games, he is on pace for roughly 20 points this season, similar to last year's 19-point campaign. Hainsey remains one of the more highly-used blueliners on the team (22:16 average TOI), but at 35 years old, his most productive offensive days are clearly behind him. Needless to say, he should be deployed in the deepest fantasy formats only.