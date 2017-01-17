Hainsey will be a game-time decision due to an undisclosed ailment against Columbus on Tuesday.

Hainsey is bogged down in a 14-game goalless streak during which he has garnered a mere two helpers. Not exactly an offensive powerhouse, the blueliner's potential absence would certainly hurt the Canes in the defensive zone, where he eats up significant minutes -- 22:19 per night. If the veteran is unable to give it a go, look for Klas Dahlbeck to slot into the lineup.