Hainsey (undisclosed) was on the ice for pregame warmups and will play in Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Hainsey's status for the road matchup was questionable, but it appears his ailment was nothing major, as the 35-year-old is ready to resume his role in the Canes' defensive end. The blueliner has tallied two assists and a plus-3 rating over his last 14 games, production that will not likely warrant much consideration in most fantasy formats.