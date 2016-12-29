Murphy registered his second assist of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Subbing for an injured Justin Faulk (lower body), Murphy was finally able to crack the lineup after being recalled from the minors earlier in December. He saw 18:36 of ice time -- none on the power play -- and skated mainly on the Canes' third defensive pairing with Ron Hainsey. With Faulk considered week-to-week, look for Murphy to continue playing a similar role for the foreseeable future.