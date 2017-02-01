Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Career-best night in romp over Flyers
Aho collected his first NHL hat trick -- with the third one coming on the power play -- and added a man-advantage assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.
This was Aho's game through and through, as he scored Carolina's first two goals and kept on pushing until his assist on Justin Faulk's power-play tally created a 5-0 lead. In addition to being his first hat trick, this was the 19-year-old's first four-point effort, so he'll surely remember this outing for a long time. The big night also pushed Aho's point total to 30; if he can continue doing such steady work, the 50 mark should be attainable.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets goal, but still working on consistency•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records pair of goals versus Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores team's lone goal, pushing point streak to four•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Fires team-high seven shots on net•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches second multi-point outing of month•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Posts two-point night against Ducks•