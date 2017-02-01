Aho collected his first NHL hat trick -- with the third one coming on the power play -- and added a man-advantage assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

This was Aho's game through and through, as he scored Carolina's first two goals and kept on pushing until his assist on Justin Faulk's power-play tally created a 5-0 lead. In addition to being his first hat trick, this was the 19-year-old's first four-point effort, so he'll surely remember this outing for a long time. The big night also pushed Aho's point total to 30; if he can continue doing such steady work, the 50 mark should be attainable.