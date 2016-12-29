Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Fires team-high seven shots on net
Aho recorded an assist and registered a team-high seven shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The rookie has picked up his production of late with three goals, seven points and 20 shots through his past nine games. However, he's likely still too inconsistent to rely on in the majority of seasonal leagues. Aho is worth watching in deep settings, though, and he's certainly a nice asset in keeper/dynasty settings.
