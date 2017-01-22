Aho notched his 12th goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Like many rookies, Aho's game shows remarkable upside, but short-term inconsistency. He has 25 points overall, but he hasn't recorded an assist since Dec. 30, a span of 11 games. Aho remains a great keeper, but his single-year value is restricted because of that inconsistency.