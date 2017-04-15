Aho finished his rookie season on a strong note with 11 points in his last 15 games.

Aho came out of nowhere this season to finish second in Hurricanes scoring with 49 points. He also led the team in power-play points (17), was tied for first in game-winning goals (four) and was second in shots on goal (214). Just 19 years old, Aho is one of several bright young stars the Hurricanes are hoping can lead them out of the desert after missing the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. Those of you in keeper formats should be taking a long, hard look at this kid.