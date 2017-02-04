Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Provides more heroics in victory
Aho posted the game-winning power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 victory against the Oilers.
The teenager has four goals, including two game-winning tallies, over the past two outings. He has posted eight goals and 10 points over the past 11 outings. Aho won't give you many penalty minutes, but his scoring production and work on the power play makes up for it. He has emerged as a useful fantasy option in all pools, and he is a must-have in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Career-best night in romp over Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets goal, but still working on consistency•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records pair of goals versus Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores team's lone goal, pushing point streak to four•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Fires team-high seven shots on net•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches second multi-point outing of month•