Aho posted the game-winning power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 victory against the Oilers.

The teenager has four goals, including two game-winning tallies, over the past two outings. He has posted eight goals and 10 points over the past 11 outings. Aho won't give you many penalty minutes, but his scoring production and work on the power play makes up for it. He has emerged as a useful fantasy option in all pools, and he is a must-have in dynasty formats.