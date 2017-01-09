Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records pair of goals versus Bruins
Aho started a new points streak, tallying a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
The 19-year-old snapped his modest four-game point streak Thursday and didn't score again Friday, but these two goals gives him seven scores in the last month. Aho also has six points in the last seven contests. With his minutes also trending upwards, Aho is a solid short-term addition with tremendous long-term upside.
