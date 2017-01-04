Aho scored the Hurricanes' only goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

He's now found the scoresheet in four straight games, and Aho's fired 18 shots on goal in that span. The 19-year-old rookie is seeing his ice time trend up significantly -- he's cleared 17 minutes in five straight games, his longest such stretch of the year. Check your wire, especially in keeper formats; Aho offers an enticing combination of present production (21 points in 37 games) and long-term upside.