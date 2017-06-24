Mattheos was drafted 73rd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mattheos is the rare 18-year-old who can play up and down a lineup. It would be a stretch to think that he can fill a top-six role in the NHL over the long term, but there is no reason that he couldn't handle it for a handful of games here and there. Don't expect Mattheos to end up on the highlight reel very often. He plays a simple, direct, defensive-oriented game. He should end up as a serviceable role player at the NHL level.

