Lorentz agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.
Lorentz spent four seasons playing for OHL Peterborough, where he tallied 164 points in 247 contests. This past year, the 21-year-old compiled nine goals and six helpers in nine postseason contests -- leading the OHL in playoff scoring. Lorentz will join AHL Charlotte in its pursuit of the Calder Cup.
