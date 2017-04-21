Lorentz agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.

Lorentz spent four seasons playing for OHL Peterborough, where he tallied 164 points in 247 contests. This past year, the 21-year-old compiled nine goals and six helpers in nine postseason contests -- leading the OHL in playoff scoring. Lorentz will join AHL Charlotte in its pursuit of the Calder Cup.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...