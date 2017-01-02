Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Dealing with illness
Teravainen was held out of practice Monday due to illness, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Teravainen's status for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils should probably be considered questionable. If the center is unable to give it a go, the Canes may need to call-up another forward with Elias Lindholm (upper body) also dealing with an injury.
