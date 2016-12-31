Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: inflicts damage on former club
Teravainen collected a game-winning assist to propel the Hurricanes past the Blackhawks, his former team, on Friday.
Teravainen may not be the biggest skater on the rink at any given time -- he's under 6-foot and weighs just 178 pounds -- but the 22-year-old is a highly skilled playmaker who sees the ice well. Thanks to his fine work against the former employer, Teravainen managed to extend his point streak to three straight games. He's now averaging slightly more than a half-point per contest with seven power-play points to boot.
