Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist during Saturday's win over the Islanders.

It's been a solid season for Teravainen with 10 goals and 23 points through 43 games, and he is well on his way to a career-best campaign offensively. However, the 22-year-old forward still has more value in keeper/dynasty settings because he hardly moves the needle in the majority of seasonal leagues due to a lack of peripheral coverage (78 shots, eight PIM, 10 hits).