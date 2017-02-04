Teravainen posted a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win against the Oilers.

Teravainen has posted three power-play assists over his past two outings. His ice time has been a bit erratic lately, but if he can continue to produce and stay on the power-play unit he can be a useful fantasy option. Teravainen has still managed a goal and six points over his past seven outings despite his up-and-down time on ice.