Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Picks up assist in Friday's victory
Teravainen posted a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win against the Oilers.
Teravainen has posted three power-play assists over his past two outings. His ice time has been a bit erratic lately, but if he can continue to produce and stay on the power-play unit he can be a useful fantasy option. Teravainen has still managed a goal and six points over his past seven outings despite his up-and-down time on ice.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Notches two points during win over Isles•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Will play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Dealing with illness•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: inflicts damage on former club•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sinks Bruins in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Earns multi-point game•