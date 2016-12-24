Teravainen scored the game-winning goal in overtime Friday against the Bruins.

With 16 points in 33 games, Teravainen has been a decent producer for the Canes this season. He's currently centering the team's third line, averaging roughly 16 minutes of ice time and sees regular power-play minutes. With Jordan Staal and Victor Rask both ahead of him on the Canes' center depth chart, he is likely to continue in his bottom-six role for now, unless he gets shifted to the wing in which case his fantasy value would take an immediate hit upward. Keep an eye on this budding young forward as he has significant fantasy upside.