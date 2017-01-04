Teravainen (illness) isn't listed among the scratches for Tuesday evening's contest, indicating he'll be in the Hurricanes' lineup against the Devils.

The Hurricanes and fantasy owners alike will be relieved to see Teravainen won't be forced to miss any time due to his illness, as he's been red-hot of late, racking up four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four games. He'll slot into a top-six role for Tuesday's game, centering Sebastian Aho and Lee Stempniak on Carolina's second line.