Carrick agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.

Carrick failed to appear in an NHL contest this past season, instead spending the year with AHL Charlotte, where he notched four goals and 12 helpers in 57 outings. Selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the blueliner has struggled with his rating in the past -- minus-19 and minus-21 in 2014-15 and 2015-16 , respectively -- but he managed a plus-2 this past year. If the 22-year-old can continue to improve his game, he could be on the short list of potential call-ups for the upcoming campaign.