Hurricanes' Trevor Carrick: Inks two-way deal
Carrick agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.
Carrick failed to appear in an NHL contest this past season, instead spending the year with AHL Charlotte, where he notched four goals and 12 helpers in 57 outings. Selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the blueliner has struggled with his rating in the past -- minus-19 and minus-21 in 2014-15 and 2015-16 , respectively -- but he managed a plus-2 this past year. If the 22-year-old can continue to improve his game, he could be on the short list of potential call-ups for the upcoming campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...