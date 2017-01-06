Rattie had three hits and two shots on net in 12:59 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The newest Hurricane skated on the team's top line with Victor Rask and Jeff Skinner, which enhances the potential of Rattie, who was a nightly healthy scratch in St. Louis. He didn't skate on Thursday's power play units, like Rask and Skinner, but Rattie's even-strength ice time was same as his more highly regarded linemates. The former Blue averaged 7:20 of ice time in just four games for St. Louis this season before being exposed to waivers earlier this week when Carolina pounced. He never really got an extended shot with the Blues, though there was an opportunity to win a job in training camp heading into this season, but St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock opted for others.