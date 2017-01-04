Rattie was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

The Blues waived Rattie -- who they selected with the second overall pick in 2011 -- after parking the promising scoring winger on the bench for 15 straight games. Still, given his skillset as a sizable forward who rang up 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 62 games with AHL Chicago last season, we think there's a decent chance that Rattie redeems himself on a Hurricanes team that has been inconsistent on the right wing and Elias Lindholm (upper body) currently injured.