Rask scored an empty-net goal to accompany two assists and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's win over Columbus.

Surprisingly, the highly talented pivot hadn't recorded multiple points in a game since way back on Dec. 13 (his second straight such effort at the time), and he managed just four points with a minus-3 rating in the 11-game interim. Even so, Rask still has 31 points in 41 games, giving him relevance (along with a huge helping of upside) in nearly any fantasy format. He also now has a positive rating for the season at plus-2; he finished negative in each of his first two seasons, so that represents a notable stride in his game if he can maintain it.