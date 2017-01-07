Rask scored a second-period goal during Friday's loss to Chicago.

While well on his way to a breakout campaign with 11 goals, 28 points and 90 shots, Rask has begun to show a little more offensive inconsistency of late. He has just three points through his past nine games, after all. Still, he's the go-to offensive pivot for Carolina and is worth owning in the majority of seasonal leagues.

