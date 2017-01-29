Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Soft patch entering All-Star break
Rask entered the All-Star break riding a six-game pointless streak, his longest drought of the season.
With 32 points in 48 games, Rask is still on track for a career-best 55-point season. but this latest soft patch is no doubt causing fantasy owners to start pulling their hair out. The fact remains, it's still early in the 23-year-old Rask's young career, and he's still figuring out how to be a consistent scorer on a mediocre Hurricanes squad. Have some patience. and Rask should reward you with a 50+ point season when all is said and done.
