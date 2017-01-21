Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Pots lone goal in blowout loss to Pens
Stalberg scored his team's only goal during Saturday's 7-1 drubbing by the Penguins.
The tally was just his 11th point of the season, putting Stalberg roughly on pace for another 20-point campaign, similar to last year. Averaging just 12 minutes per night on the Canes' fourth line, Stalberg still does not offer much fantasy value outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Seeing diminished role on fourth line•
-
Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Pots two first-period goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Tallies first goal of November•
-
Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Sets up game-winner Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Seeing diminished ice time•
-
Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Working past lower-body soreness•