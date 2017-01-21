Stalberg scored his team's only goal during Saturday's 7-1 drubbing by the Penguins.

The tally was just his 11th point of the season, putting Stalberg roughly on pace for another 20-point campaign, similar to last year. Averaging just 12 minutes per night on the Canes' fourth line, Stalberg still does not offer much fantasy value outside of deeper formats.

