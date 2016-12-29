Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg: Seeing diminished role on fourth line
Stalberg saw just 8:14 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins, his second-lowest of the season.
Stalberg's ice time was as high as 15 minutes just a few short weeks ago; however, his inability to generate offense has resulted in a significantly diminished role on the Canes' fourth line. He's currently in the midst of a nine-game pointless drought and has just nine points in 33 games this season. As such, his fantasy value is restricted to deep formats.
