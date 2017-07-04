Kovalchuk will remain in the KHL for the 2017-18 season, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

Kovalchuk has tempted us with a return to the NHL for a couple years now, but another season will pass without that coming to fruition. He'll be eligible for a return as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, at which point he'll be 35 years old.

