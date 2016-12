Pelech (upper body) is healthy enough to play for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Pelech is skating with the team but hasn't been taken off of IR. This is probably because the Islanders do not have a spot open for him but want to keep him with the team should the need arise. The Isles will likely make a decision during the bye, which starts Sunday, as to where Pelech belongs.